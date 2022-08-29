$32,178+ tax & licensing
$32,178
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Frontier
2016 Nissan Frontier
PRO-4X - Navigation - Bluetooth
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
43,533KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9325702
- Stock #: P01NA029
- VIN: 1N6AD0EV2GN712291
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,533 KM
Vehicle Description
This Nissan Frontier is one of your best bets if you don't quite need a full-size pickup, but maneuverability and functionality are high on your priority list. This 2016 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Go down the path less traveled, on-road or off. Power through every job, big or small. Open up to more possibilities. Hitch up your weekend toys and go in this Nissan Frontier. It has toughness for the work site and rugged capability to take you off the map. With an efficient, mid-size body, this Frontier saves you money at the pump and space in your garage. Work hard and play hard with this Nissan Frontier. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 43,533 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 4.0L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Frontier's trim level is PRO-4X. This Frontier PRO-4X delivers amazing off-road capability. It comes with Bilstein off-road shocks, an electronic locking rear differential, aluminum wheels, skid plates, fog lights, Nissan navigation system, SiriusXM, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, a rearview camera, rear sonar system, air conditioning, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Bucket front seats
Selective service internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
NissanConnect
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Navigation
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Audio system memory card slot
Video Monitor Location: Front
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Rear Head Room: 973 mm
Front Head Room: 1,010 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 80 L
Overall Width: 1,850 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,076 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,395 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.3 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 15.7 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 644 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,416 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,396 mm
Manual child safety locks
SiriusXM
Halogen aero-composite headlights
