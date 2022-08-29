2016 Nissan Frontier

$32,178 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 5 3 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9325702

9325702 Stock #: P01NA029

P01NA029 VIN: 1N6AD0EV2GN712291

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 43,533 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Bucket front seats Selective service internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt NissanConnect Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Variable intermittent front wipers Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Double wishbone front suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Navigation Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Fold-up cushion rear seats Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Audio system memory card slot Video Monitor Location: Front Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 265 mm Rear Head Room: 973 mm Front Head Room: 1,010 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Capacity: 80 L Overall Width: 1,850 mm Front Leg Room: 1,076 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,395 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.3 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 15.7 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 644 mm Front Hip Room: 1,416 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,396 mm Manual child safety locks SiriusXM Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.