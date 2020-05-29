+ taxes & licensing
888-484-0837
1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9
Safe and reliable, this 2016 Ram 1500 SLT comfortably packs in your passengers and their bags with room to spare. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).*Let the Ram 1500 Put Your Family's Safety First *Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, ABS And Driveline Traction Control.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28G SLT -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD), WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts, Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD), SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, SLT PLUS DECOR GROUP -inc: Wheels: 20" x 8" Aluminum, Locking Lug Nuts, Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, Fog Lamps, Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, Bright Grille w/Bright Billets, Luxury Group, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Underhood Lamp, Pickup Box Lighting, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Glove Box Lamp, Ash Tray Lamp, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, 7" Customizable Cluster Display, Overhead Console w/Garage Door Opener, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
