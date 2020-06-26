Menu
$26,507

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman!! CREW CAB!! HEATED SEATS!!

2016 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman!! CREW CAB!! HEATED SEATS!!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

$26,507

+ taxes & licensing

  • 124,811KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5283389
  • Stock #: 20318A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT7GS102932
Exterior Colour
Granite Crystal Metallic
Interior Colour
Diesel Grey/Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sturdy and dependable, this 2016 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman comfortably packs in your passengers and their bags with room to spare. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).*Feel Safe on the Road with Your Ram 1500 *Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, ABS And Driveline Traction Control.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26T OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK), Black Door Handles, Outdoorsman Badging, Accent Fender Flares, Outdoorsman Group, Rear Extra HD Shock Absorbers, Body Colour Grille, 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, Transfer Case Skid Plate, Front Suspension Skid Plate, Tow Hooks, WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, Semi-Gloss Black Hub, Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters, Electronic Shift, TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Trailer Brake Control, SPRAY-IN BEDLINER.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
  • Rear Window Defroster
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
  • TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
  • Lower Two-Tone Paint
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Spray-in bedliner
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
  • REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
  • COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
  • GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Electronic Shift
  • TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Trailer Brake Control
  • ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) 180 Amp Alternator Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: Remote SD Card Slot Media Hub w/SD/USB/AUX Input Jack 8.4" Touchscreen 7" Customizable Cluster Display Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details NOTE: Activation fee required
  • Requires Subscription
  • WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts Semi-Gloss Black Hub Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
  • LUXURY GROUP -inc: Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Pickup Box Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Ash Tray...
  • DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust Ash Tray Lamp Full-...
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26T OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Black Door Handles Outdoorsman Badging Accent Fender Flares Outdoorsman Group Rear Extra HD Shock Absorbers Bod...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Dealer

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

Call Dealer

888-484-XXXX

(click to show)

888-484-0837

