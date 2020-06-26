+ taxes & licensing
1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9
+ taxes & licensing
Sturdy and dependable, this 2016 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman comfortably packs in your passengers and their bags with room to spare. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).*Feel Safe on the Road with Your Ram 1500 *Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, ABS And Driveline Traction Control.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26T OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK), Black Door Handles, Outdoorsman Badging, Accent Fender Flares, Outdoorsman Group, Rear Extra HD Shock Absorbers, Body Colour Grille, 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, Transfer Case Skid Plate, Front Suspension Skid Plate, Tow Hooks, WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, Semi-Gloss Black Hub, Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters, Electronic Shift, TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Trailer Brake Control, SPRAY-IN BEDLINER.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
