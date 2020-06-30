Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 1500

89,060 KM

Details Description Features

$32,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,600

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Rebel!! NAVIGATION!! HEATED SEATS!!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

Rebel!! NAVIGATION!! HEATED SEATS!!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

  1. 5348537
  2. 5348537
  3. 5348537
  4. 5348537
  5. 5348537
  6. 5348537
  7. 5348537
  8. 5348537
  9. 5348537
  10. 5348537
  11. 5348537
  12. 5348537
  13. 5348537
  14. 5348537
  15. 5348537
  16. 5348537
  17. 5348537
  18. 5348537
  19. 5348537
  20. 5348537
  21. 5348537
  22. 5348537
  23. 5348537
  24. 5348537
  25. 5348537
  26. 5348537
  27. 5348537
  28. 5348537
  29. 5348537
  30. 5348537
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5348537
  • Stock #: 20363A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7YT1GS239857

$32,600

+ taxes & licensing

89,060KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Red/black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,060 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Electronic Shift, SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm, RED/BLACK, HEAVY DUTY VINYL BUCKET W/EMBOSS TREAD PATTERN.*This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK), Ram Glove Box Badge, Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, Flat Black Ram 1500 Badge, Flat Black 5.7L Hemi Badge , REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: Pickup Box Lighting, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: Remote SD Card Slot, Media Hub w/SD/USB/AUX Input Jack, 8.4" Touchscreen, GPS Navigation, POWER SUNROOF, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body Colour Fender Flares, LUXURY GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Underhood Lamp, Pickup Box Lighting, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Glove Box Lamp, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Overhead Console w/Garage Door Opener, KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH START -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 180 Amp Alternator, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Next Generation Engine Controller, Hemi Badge, Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler, BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT, BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, BLACK TUBULAR SIDE STEPS, A/C W/DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL, 9 ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As one of the largest pre-owned vehicle retailers in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Rear Window Defroster
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Spray-in bedliner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
4-Corner Air Suspension
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: Pickup Box Lighting
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH START -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
Black Tubular Side Steps
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Electronic Shift
A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body Colour Fender Flares
RED/BLACK HEAVY DUTY VINYL BUCKET W/EMBOSS TREAD PATTERN
7" CUSTOMIZABLE IN-CLUSTER DISPLAY
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: Remote SD Card Slot Media Hub w/SD/USB/AUX Input Jack 8.4" Touchscreen GPS Navigation
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 180 Amp Alternator Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Ram Glove Box Badge Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Flat Black Ram 1500 Badge Flat Black 5.7L Hemi Badge
Requires Subscription
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Pickup Box Lighting Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

2015 Jeep Cherokee S...
 99,000 KM
$15,800 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Impal...
 128,885 KM
$4,200 + tax & lic
2007 Dodge Nitro SE!...
 159,392 KM
$4,700 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

Call Dealer

888-484-XXXX

(click to show)

888-484-0837

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory