Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat Spray-in bedliner Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio 4-Corner Air Suspension 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: Pickup Box Lighting REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH START -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Black Tubular Side Steps TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Electronic Shift A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body Colour Fender Flares RED/BLACK HEAVY DUTY VINYL BUCKET W/EMBOSS TREAD PATTERN 7" CUSTOMIZABLE IN-CLUSTER DISPLAY RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: Remote SD Card Slot Media Hub w/SD/USB/AUX Input Jack 8.4" Touchscreen GPS Navigation ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 180 Amp Alternator Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Ram Glove Box Badge Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Flat Black Ram 1500 Badge Flat Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Requires Subscription LUXURY GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Pickup Box Lighting Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror ...

