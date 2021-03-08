Menu
2016 RAM 1500

137,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

EcoDiesel

2016 RAM 1500

EcoDiesel

Location

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

705-561-4980

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

137,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6670655
  VIN: 3C6JR7DM4GG283886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? No problem! We finance!



Call Gilles: 705-561-4980


or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931



2016 Ram 1500



3.0L EcoDiesel, 4x4, automatic transmission. Regular cab, long box, lots of nice add-ons! 3" Ready lift, big 35" aftermarket wheels and tires, aftermarket headlights, back-rack, MBRP exhaust, tow mirrors! Vehicle was previously wrapped and the paint is in excellent condition!



$26,900 + HST Certified

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

