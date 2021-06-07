2016 Subaru Forester

$17,985 + taxes & licensing 1 3 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

7273796 Stock #: S21238A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bronze

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Power Mirror(s) Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Outside Temperature Display Floor mats Temporary spare tire Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Fully automatic headlights Seating Bucket Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF Trim Leather Steering Wheel Leather shift knob Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Leather Seating Surfaces 8 speakers Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Knee Air Bag Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour 18" x 7" aluminum alloy wheels Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Roof rack: rails only Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Smart Device Integration Exterior parking camera rear Generic Sun/Moonroof High-Intensity Discharge Headlights 3.700 Axle Ratio Requires Subscription Premium audio system: harman/kardon harman/kardon Speakers Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio w/7" Display

