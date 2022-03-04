$20,525+ tax & licensing
Subaru of Sudbury
705-419-2285
2016 Subaru Forester
i Convenience
Location
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
145,010KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8538371
- Stock #: S22136A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,010 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, 5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Convenience, 6-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded H-4 2.5 L/152
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Fully automatic headlights
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.700 Axle Ratio
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lights
Wheels: 17" x 7" 5 Spoke Design Aluminum Alloy
Telescoping Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
4 Speakers
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Premium cloth upholstery
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Knee Air Bag
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Bluetooth Connection
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
Requires Subscription
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio w/6.2" Display
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2