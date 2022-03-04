2016 Subaru Forester

$20,525 + taxes & licensing 1 4 5 , 0 1 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8538371

8538371 Stock #: S22136A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # S22136A

Mileage 145,010 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Steering Wheel Audio Controls SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Fully automatic headlights Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Front Anti-Roll Bar 3.700 Axle Ratio Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Front fog lights Wheels: 17" x 7" 5 Spoke Design Aluminum Alloy Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio 4 Speakers Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Anti-whiplash front head restraints Premium cloth upholstery Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Knee Air Bag Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Bluetooth Connection Roof rack: rails only AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Exterior parking camera rear Requires Subscription Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio w/6.2" Display Hybrid traction battery type: none

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.