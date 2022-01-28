$24,702+ tax & licensing
$24,702
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2016 Subaru Impreza
- Low Mileage
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$24,702
+ taxes & licensing
64,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8237424
- Stock #: 8237A
- VIN: JF1GPAF62G8266150
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,000 KM
Get through just about any road condition any time of year with the trusty Subaru Impreza. This 2016 Subaru Impreza is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Ready to go all out, this Subaru Impreza is built to last, protect, and get you where you want to go. This Impreza boasts a bold design, advanced safety features, and a drive thats fully connected. Plus, with standard all-wheel drive and great fuel economy, youre free to go nearly anywhere you want. This Impreza is more than a car. Its a Subaru. This low mileage hatchback has just 64,000 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 2.0L H4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Strut front suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Permanent locking hubs
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Grille with chrome bar
Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,950 kg
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Rear Leg Room: 900 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,105 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Hip Room: 1,348 mm
Overall height: 1,465 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,485 L
Overall Width: 1,740 mm
Wheelbase: 2,645 mm
Rear Head Room: 957 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,377 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,326 mm
Overall Length: 4,420 mm
Vehicle Emissions: PZEV
Manual child safety locks
STARLINK
1 USB port
