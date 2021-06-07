Menu
2016 Subaru Legacy

63,603 KM

Details Description Features

$16,677

+ tax & licensing
$16,677

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of Sudbury

705-419-2285

2016 Subaru Legacy

2016 Subaru Legacy

2.5i w/Touring & Tech Pkg - ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX !

2016 Subaru Legacy

2.5i w/Touring & Tech Pkg - ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX !

Location

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-419-2285

$16,677

+ taxes & licensing

63,603KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7204181
  Stock #: S21048A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,603 KM

Vehicle Description

Feel at ease with this reliable 2016 Subaru Legacy. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, EyeSight Lane Keeping Assist, EyeSight Lane Departure Warning.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17" x 7.5" 5 Y-Spoke Design -inc: Aluminum alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: Continuously Variable Transmission w/manual mode, lock-up torque converter, paddle shifters, transmission shift lock and Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system: electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch, Tires: P225/55R17 97V Goodyear Assurance Fuel Max, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group ** *The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts that are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Subaru of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2097 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Outside Temperature Display
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Bucket Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Defrost
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather shift knob
Back-Up Camera
SPEED CONTROL
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Premium cloth upholstery
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Exterior parking camera rear
Generic Sun/Moonroof
AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System
Requires Subscription
Blind spot sensor: warning
Wheels: 17" x 7.5" 5 Y-Spoke Design

Subaru of Sudbury

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

