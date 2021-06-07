2016 Subaru Legacy

$16,677 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 6 0 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7204181

Stock #: S21048A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 63,603 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power door mirrors Power Mirror(s) Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Multi-Zone A/C Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Outside Temperature Display Floor mats Temporary spare tire Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Fully automatic headlights Seating Bucket Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Windows Rear Defrost Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF Trim Leather Steering Wheel Leather shift knob Additional Features Back-Up Camera SPEED CONTROL Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Passenger door bin Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Premium cloth upholstery Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Cross-Traffic Alert Lane Keeping Assist Smart Device Integration Exterior parking camera rear Generic Sun/Moonroof AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System Requires Subscription Blind spot sensor: warning Wheels: 17" x 7.5" 5 Y-Spoke Design

