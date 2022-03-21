$39,988+ tax & licensing
$39,988
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota 4Runner
2016 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 - Navigation - Sunroof
110,000KM
Used
- Stock #: BC0264
- VIN: JTEBU5JR6G5374161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 4Runner has been carefully and thoughtfully designed for every moment that lies ahead. This 2016 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
True to its roots as an authentic off-road Sport Utility Vehicle, the revised 2016 Toyota 4Runner combines heavy-duty construction with advanced multi-terrain technology. A powerful exterior design projects 4Runner's strength and outdoor adventure ability. For 2016, changes include a new dynamic look, a reduction in weight and many technological enhancements in its cabin. With its proven performance, the 2016 Toyota 4Runner gives you the capability to escape the city whenever the mood strikes. This SUV has 110,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 4.0L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine.
Our 4Runner's trim level is SR5. This Toyota 4Runner SR5 is trimmed to conquer the toughest of roads, equipped with a 17 inch aluminum wheels, an 8-speaker, 6.1 inch touchscreen display with navigation, power moonroof, 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, heated front seats and a 4 way power passenger seat. Additionally, this SR5 also comes with a back up camera, bluetooth connectivity, steering wheel audio controls, remote keyless entry plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Double wishbone front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Leather shift knob trim
4 door
Navigation
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Wheel Width: 7
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
AC power outlet: 1
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Liftgate window: Power
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Five 12V DC power outlets
Silver aluminum rims
Overall Length: 4,820 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Wheelbase: 2,790 mm
Grille with body-coloured bar
Overall height: 1,780 mm
Front Head Room: 979 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Overall Width: 1,925 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.2 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 87 L
Rear Head Room: 980 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.1 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,435 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,468 mm
Rear Leg Room: 836 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,415 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 2,111 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,467 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,706 kg
Max cargo capacity: 2,540 L
3rd Row Head Room: 871 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,100 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 744 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,485 mm
