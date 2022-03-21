2016 Toyota 4Runner

$39,988 + taxes & licensing 1 1 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8698400

8698400 Stock #: BC0264

BC0264 VIN: JTEBU5JR6G5374161

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Running Boards Trailer Hitch Roof Rails Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Rigid axle rear suspension Mechanical Double wishbone front suspension Multi-link rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Navigation Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Wheel Width: 7 50-50 Third Row Seat Manual Folding Third Row Seat Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors AC power outlet: 1 Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Express open/close glass sunroof Leatherette seat upholstery Video Monitor Location: Front Liftgate window: Power Driver and passenger knee airbags Five 12V DC power outlets Silver aluminum rims Overall Length: 4,820 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 265 mm Wheelbase: 2,790 mm Grille with body-coloured bar Overall height: 1,780 mm Front Head Room: 979 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Overall Width: 1,925 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 14.2 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 87 L Rear Head Room: 980 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.1 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm Front Hip Room: 1,435 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,468 mm Rear Leg Room: 836 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,415 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 2,111 kg Rear Shoulder Room: 1,467 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,706 kg Max cargo capacity: 2,540 L 3rd Row Head Room: 871 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,100 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 744 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,485 mm

