2016 Toyota Corolla
S Tech package - Navigation
2016 Toyota Corolla
S Tech package - Navigation
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$19,235
+ taxes & licensing
34,948KM
Used
VIN 2T1BURHE8GC680005
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,948 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, SiriusXM!
Offering dynamic features that being excitement to your everyday drive! This 2016 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
With legendary Toyota quality, durability and reliability, the 2016 Toyota Corolla is an exceptionally sleek, sophisticated and fun-to-drive car. It delivers impressive fuel economy and a long list of standard equipment. Built with high quality materials and topped off with a satisfying ride, this 2016 Corolla exudes craftsmanship at every corner. The interior is stylish, functional and inviting, while displaying attention to detail not typically found on other vehicles in the Corolla's class. This low mileage sedan has just 34,948 kms. It's black sand pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Corolla's trim level is S Tech package. The Corolla S with Technology Package offers everything you could want and more! The tech package uses all of the standard S features like bluetooth, front fog lamps and adds some awesome features like a premium navigation system, SiriusXM radio, 17 inch aluminum wheels, a smart key with push button start, rear disc brakes, a power sunroof, SofTex leather seats and an 8 way power driver seat. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Body-coloured bumpers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Rear door type: Trunk
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Driver knee airbags
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Metal-look/piano black center console trim
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Rear Head Room: 942 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,346 mm
Overall height: 1,455 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,115 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,391 mm
Overall Width: 1,776 mm
Max cargo capacity: 369 L
Rear Leg Room: 1,051 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Head Room: 974 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,733 kg
SiriusXM
LED low beam projector beam headlights
1 USB port
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
2016 Toyota Corolla