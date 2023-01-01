2016 Toyota Highlander

$32,646 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 4 , 6 2 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 9698638

9698638 Stock #: B10PA054

B10PA054 VIN: 5TDJKRFH9GS305732

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # B10PA054

Mileage 84,624 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Power Tailgate Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Black grille w/chrome surround Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Safety Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Double wishbone rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Navigation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Manual Folding Third Row Seat Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot 60-40 Third Row Seat Turn signal in mirrors 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Rear heat ducts with separate controls Wheelbase: 2,790 mm Tires: Width: 245 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 13.0 L/100 km Front Hip Room: 1,453 mm Overall Width: 1,925 mm Fuel Capacity: 73 L Rear Leg Room: 976 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,158 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.8 L/100 km Gross vehicle weight: 2,720 kg Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 4,855 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,450 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 913 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,507 mm Front Leg Room: 1,123 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,398 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 703 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,513 mm Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.