$31,206+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,206
+ taxes & licensing
Subaru of Sudbury
2016 Toyota Tacoma
2016 Toyota Tacoma
Location
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
$31,206
+ taxes & licensing
175,226KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9636796
- Stock #: P12NA027T
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 175,226 KM
Vehicle Description
Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rear Head Air Bag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Passenger cancellable airbag
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Center Armrest
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Telescoping Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Rear Step Bumper
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Front fog lights
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Cloth Seats
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Knee Air Bag
Front wheel independent suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Bumpers: body-color
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Exterior parking camera rear
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Subaru of Sudbury
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2