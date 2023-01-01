Menu
2016 Toyota Tacoma

175,226 KM

Details Description Features

$31,206

+ tax & licensing
$31,206

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of Sudbury

2016 Toyota Tacoma

2016 Toyota Tacoma

2016 Toyota Tacoma

Location

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

$31,206

+ taxes & licensing

175,226KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9636796
  Stock #: P12NA027T

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 175,226 KM

Vehicle Description

Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rear Head Air Bag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Passenger cancellable airbag
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Center Armrest
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Telescoping Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Rear Step Bumper
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Front fog lights
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Cloth Seats
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Knee Air Bag
Front wheel independent suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Bumpers: body-color
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Exterior parking camera rear
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Subaru of Sudbury

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
