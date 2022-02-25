Menu
2016 Volkswagen Golf

100,000 KM

Details Features

$33,925

+ tax & licensing
$33,925

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino BMW

705-419-2304

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Golf

2016 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0 TSI

2016 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0 TSI

Location

Palladino BMW

1115 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E7

705-419-2304

$33,925

+ taxes & licensing

100,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8378580
  • Stock #: U0323
  • VIN: WVWUF7AU0GW234284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U0323
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

