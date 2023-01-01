2016 Volkswagen Jetta

$15,477 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 5 , 2 9 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9636799

9636799 Stock #: N12PA069T

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # N12PA069T

Mileage 95,291 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Tachometer Immobilizer Trip Computer Overhead Console Steering Wheel Audio Controls Speed Control Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat rear reading lights Front beverage holders Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player 4 Speakers Auxiliary Audio Input Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Adjustable Steering Wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels 15" steel wheels w/full wheel covers Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Wheel Covers Turbocharged Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Rear Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Exterior parking camera rear Doryc Cloth Seat Trim Radio: Composition Colour w/5" Touchscreen/CD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.