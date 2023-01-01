Menu
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

95,291 KM

Details Description Features

$15,477

+ tax & licensing
$15,477

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of Sudbury

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Comfortline

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Comfortline

Location

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

$15,477

+ taxes & licensing

95,291KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9636799
  • Stock #: N12PA069T

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N12PA069T
  • Mileage 95,291 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.4 L/85

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Overhead Console
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Speed Control
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
rear reading lights
Front beverage holders
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
4 Speakers
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
15" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Exterior parking camera rear
Doryc Cloth Seat Trim
Radio: Composition Colour w/5" Touchscreen/CD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

