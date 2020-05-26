+ taxes & licensing
888-484-0837
1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9
888-484-0837
+ taxes & licensing
Sturdy and dependable, this 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline lets you cart everyone and everything you need. Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning.*Feel Safe on the Road with Your Volkswagen Tiguan *Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Back-Up Camera, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, ABS And Driveline Traction Control.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 7J x 18" Pasadena Alloy, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9