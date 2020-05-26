Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,137

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline!! BACKUP CAMERA!! AWD!! COMPACT SUV!!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline!! BACKUP CAMERA!! AWD!! COMPACT SUV!!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

  1. 5024808
  2. 5024808
  3. 5024808
  4. 5024808
  5. 5024808
  6. 5024808
  7. 5024808
  8. 5024808
  9. 5024808
  10. 5024808
  11. 5024808
  12. 5024808
  13. 5024808
  14. 5024808
  15. 5024808
  16. 5024808
  17. 5024808
  18. 5024808
  19. 5024808
  20. 5024808
  21. 5024808
  22. 5024808
  23. 5024808
  24. 5024808
  25. 5024808
  26. 5024808
  27. 5024808
  28. 5024808
Contact Seller

$15,137

+ taxes & licensing

  • 120,005KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5024808
  • Stock #: 19855A
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX4GW616295
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sturdy and dependable, this 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline lets you cart everyone and everything you need. Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning.*Feel Safe on the Road with Your Volkswagen Tiguan *Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Back-Up Camera, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, ABS And Driveline Traction Control.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 7J x 18" Pasadena Alloy, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 234,911 KM
$11,844 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 SLT!! ...
 119,447 KM
$18,050 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Big Ho...
 37,230 KM
$40,300 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

Call Dealer

888-484-XXXX

(click to show)

888-484-0837

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory