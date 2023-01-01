$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi S6
4.0T quattro - Low Mileage
2017 Audi S6
4.0T quattro - Low Mileage
Location
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
54,314KM
Used
VIN WAUFFAFC1HN096488
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,314 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
This Audi S6 is a supreme performance machine in an otherwise unsuspecting package. This 2017 Audi S6 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
When every moment behind the wheel calls for exceptional performance, this Audi S6 unabashedly delivers alongside a heightened level of luxury and distinction. Clearly proof that years of successful days at the track provided rewards beyond trophies, this S6 feels like the culmination of a rich heritage. The stirring conclusion? A sport sedan that commands attention from every onlooker and inspires confidence with every drive. This low mileage sedan has just 54,314 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 4.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: Z
Coloured grille w/chrome surround
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Seating
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Center Console: Full with storage
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Independent front suspension classification
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Suspension class: Sport
4-corner leveling suspension
Air front spring
Air rear spring
Multi-link front suspension
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Twin Turbo
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
DVD-Audio
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Surround Audio
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Wheel Diameter: 20
Headlight cleaners with washer
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Power rear window sunshade
Wheel Width: 8.5
Total Number of Speakers: 14
Tires: Profile: 35
Active suspension
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Driver adjustable suspension height and ride control
Power open and close trunk
Rear door type: Power open and close trunk
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.8 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 75 L
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
Overall height: 1,440 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.3 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 950 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,550 kg
Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm
Rear Head Room: 962 mm
Wheelbase: 2,916 mm
Carbon fibre/metal-look dash trim
Carbon fibre/metal-look door trim
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Head Room: 946 mm
Curb weight: 1,995 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,460 mm
Max cargo capacity: 399 L
Dual rear air conditioning zones
Power child safety locks
Proximity remote trunk release
Overall Width: 1,874 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,429 mm
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Rear Hip Room: 1,491 mm
Overall Length: 4,931 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,527 mm
Carbon fibre/metal-look console trim
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
Front exterior parking camera
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Rear Collision Warning : Audi pre sense rear
Type of tires: Summer Performance
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Audi Smartphone Integration (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto) Mirroring
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
2017 Audi S6