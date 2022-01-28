$38,800+ tax & licensing
2017 BMW 5 Series
530i xDrive
77,148KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8254469
- Stock #: M1133A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 77,148 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, 4dr Sdn 530i xDrive AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Sport Seats
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Lumbar Support
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Electric Seats w/Driver Memory
Keyless Start
Leather shift knob
Sport steering wheel
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Satellite radio pre-wire
HD Radio
HiFi Sound System
12 Speakers
Radio: AM/FM Audio System
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Rear dual zone A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Rear Defrost
POWER MOONROOF
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Dakota Leather Upholstery
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Led Headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning
WHEELS: 19" M LIGHT ALLOY DOUBLE-SPOKE
