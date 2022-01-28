2017 BMW 5 Series

$38,800 + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 1 4 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 77,148 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Sport Seats Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Lumbar Support Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Electric Seats w/Driver Memory Keyless Start Leather shift knob Sport steering wheel Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Satellite radio pre-wire HD Radio HiFi Sound System 12 Speakers Radio: AM/FM Audio System Seating Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Rear dual zone A/C Multi-Zone A/C Windows Rear Defrost POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Panic Alarm Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Radio data system Emergency communication system Auto-dimming door mirrors Turn signal indicator mirrors Steering wheel memory Auto tilt-away steering wheel Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Dakota Leather Upholstery Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling Speed-Sensitive Wipers Led Headlights Exterior parking camera rear Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription Front Collision Warning WHEELS: 19" M LIGHT ALLOY DOUBLE-SPOKE

