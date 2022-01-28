$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2017 Buick Envision
2017 Buick Envision
Premium I - Leather Seats
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
27,527KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8254440
- Stock #: 23720A
- VIN: LRBFXESXXHD165442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,527 KM
Vehicle Description
Engineered with one goal in mind: to move you in ways you only imagined. This 2017 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The 2017 Buick Envision is a compact luxury crossover SUV that combines responsive performance and intelligent innovations to keep you connected to the things that matter most in life. It's spacious, has a welcoming design and meticulous attention to detail plus thoughtful amenities, make going to your destination just as fun as getting there. The 2017 Envision's sculpted, assertive design embodies style that deserves a longer look if you're in the market for a luxurious crossover. This low mileage SUV has just 27,527 kms. It's maroon in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Envision's trim level is Premium I. This Envision Premium comes loaded with many of the same features as the Essence trim like leather heated seats, heated rear seats, Buick Intellilink with an 8 inch touch screen and Bluetooth streaming audio. This Envision also receives a Bose premium 7 speaker audio system, tri zone climate contol, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and safety features like forward collision alert, blind zone detection, front and rear parking assist and even a rear vision camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, Premium Audio System, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Rear Collision Warning
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Privacy glass: Deep
Audio system security
4 door
Radio data system
Premium audio system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood door trim
Wheel Diameter: 19
Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Head Room: 1,016 mm
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Curb weight: 1,852 kg
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.8 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 952 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Front Shoulder Room: 1,448 mm
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 2,380 kg
Wheelbase: 2,751 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,382 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm
Overall Width: 1,839 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,349 mm
IntelliLink
Audio System Premium Brand: IntelliLink
Power child safety locks
Overall height: 1,697 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
OnStar Guidance
Overall Length: 4,666 mm
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Max cargo capacity: 1,623 L
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
2 USB ports
Front and rear reverse sensing system
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5