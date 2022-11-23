2017 Buick Envision

$29,963 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 7 8 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9418432

9418432 Stock #: B10NA027

B10NA027 VIN: LRBFXDSA7HD127883

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 45,784 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Garage door transmitter Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag REAR CAMERA Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Rear Collision Warning Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Exterior Roof Rails Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 60 Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience Remote Engine Start Proximity Key External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Navigation Park Assist Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Wheel Diameter: 18 Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood door trim Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Rear heat ducts with separate controls Driver and passenger knee airbags Clock: In-radio display Polished aluminum rims Fuel Consumption: City: 11.1 L/100 km Front Head Room: 1,016 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Capacity: 66 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km Tires: Width: 225 mm Rear Head Room: 978 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Leg Room: 952 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,448 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Gross vehicle weight: 2,380 kg Wheelbase: 2,751 mm Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm Curb weight: 1,782 kg Front Hip Room: 1,382 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm Overall Width: 1,839 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,349 mm IntelliLink Audio System Premium Brand: IntelliLink Power child safety locks Overall height: 1,697 mm Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate OnStar Guidance Overall Length: 4,666 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,623 L Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen aero-composite headlights 2 USB ports Rear reverse sensing system Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.