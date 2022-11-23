$29,963+ tax & licensing
$29,963
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Buick Envision
Essence - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
$29,963
+ taxes & licensing
45,784KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9418432
- Stock #: B10NA027
- VIN: LRBFXDSA7HD127883
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,784 KM
Vehicle Description
Responsive handling meets spirited performance for an incredibly athletic driving experience. This 2017 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The 2017 Buick Envision is a compact luxury crossover SUV that combines responsive performance and intelligent innovations to keep you connected to the things that matter most in life. It's spacious, has a welcoming design and meticulous attention to detail plus thoughtful amenities, make going to your destination just as fun as getting there. The 2017 Envision's sculpted, assertive design embodies style that deserves a longer look if you're in the market for a luxurious crossover. This low mileage SUV has just 45,784 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Envision's trim level is Essence. This Envision Essence is a step above the Preferred trim level and adds some incredible features like a sunroof, leather upholstery, navigation, blind spot detection, a heated steering wheel, and memory seats to the impressive list of standard features including Buick IntelliLink with a colour touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio, Ultrasonic rear park assist and a rear vision camera. Additional features include heated seats, a hands free liftgate, a remote vehicle starter, keyless entry and push button start, an 8 way power driver seat and a leather wrapped steering This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
REAR CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Rear Collision Warning
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Roof Rails
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 60
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Audio system security
4 door
Navigation
Park Assist
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood door trim
Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Polished aluminum rims
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.1 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,016 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Leg Room: 952 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,448 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 2,380 kg
Wheelbase: 2,751 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Curb weight: 1,782 kg
Front Hip Room: 1,382 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm
Overall Width: 1,839 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,349 mm
IntelliLink
Audio System Premium Brand: IntelliLink
Power child safety locks
Overall height: 1,697 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
OnStar Guidance
Overall Length: 4,666 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,623 L
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
2 USB ports
Rear reverse sensing system
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Wi-Fi
