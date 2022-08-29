$20,748+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
Premier - Leather Seats
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,758 KM
Vehicle Description
With ultra low gas consumption, a stylish cabin and a roomy interior, the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is a top choice in the small sedan segment. This 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is for sale today in Sudbury.
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, the new 2017 Cruze is made to work hard for you. With a unique combination of entertainment technology, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This hatchback has 84,758 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cruze's trim level is Premier. The Premier is the top of the line and includes premium features such as leather seating, 8-way power front seats, a heated and leather wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry, interior lighting upgrades and more. The Premier includes all features from the lower LT trim including bluetooth, SiriusXM, air conditioning, aluminum wheels, a rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 170+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Leatherette dash trim
Mobile hotspot internet access
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
OnStar Directions & Connections
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
Black grille w/chrome surround
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Audio system security
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Overall height: 1,466 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Head Room: 960 mm
Rear Leg Room: 917 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.4 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 988 mm
Fuel Capacity: 52 L
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Shoulder Room: 1,394 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,351 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,351 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,067 mm
Overall Width: 1,791 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,318 mm
Chevrolet MyLink
Manual child safety locks
SiriusXM
Max cargo capacity: 1,337 L
Overall Length: 4,453 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
