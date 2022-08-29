2017 Chevrolet Cruze

$20,748 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 7 5 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9072859

9072859 Stock #: BC0490

BC0490 VIN: 3G1BF6SMXHS591283

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 84,758 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Leatherette dash trim Mobile hotspot internet access Seating Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt OnStar Directions & Connections Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 45 Black grille w/chrome surround Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7 Vehicle Emissions: ULEV 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Electric power steering Driver and passenger knee airbags Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Overall height: 1,466 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Rear Head Room: 960 mm Rear Leg Room: 917 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.4 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km Front Head Room: 988 mm Fuel Capacity: 52 L SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Front Shoulder Room: 1,394 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,351 mm Front Hip Room: 1,351 mm Front Leg Room: 1,067 mm Overall Width: 1,791 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,318 mm Chevrolet MyLink Manual child safety locks SiriusXM Max cargo capacity: 1,337 L Overall Length: 4,453 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring

