Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

223,754 KM

Details Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

  1. 8648033
  2. 8648033
  3. 8648033
  4. 8648033
  5. 8648033
  6. 8648033
  7. 8648033
  8. 8648033
  9. 8648033
Contact Seller

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

223,754KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8648033
  • Stock #: 441170AA
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC4HG371907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 441170AA
  • Mileage 223,754 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 223,754 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Equin...
 34,600 KM
$37,295 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Camry LE
 179,688 KM
$16,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

1-800-565-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-565-9829

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory