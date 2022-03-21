$37,912+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,912
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT - Bluetooth
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$37,912
+ taxes & licensing
63,200KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8916307
- Stock #: BC0438A
- VIN: 3GCUKREC5HG478246
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Offering unprecedented power, efficiency and technology, this Chevy Silverado 1500 is designed to get the job done right. This 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology that stand the test of time and the test of miles. This truck's capability is defined by a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. Tough, proven, high-strength steel that provides high-strength dependability raises the bar even higher. This Silverado is brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 63,200 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT. The Silverado LT is one of the most popular trims and offers some excellent equipment. Standard on this 1500 LT are stylish aluminum wheels, a very handy EZ-Lift and lower tailgate, an 8 inch touchscreen display with Chevy MyLink, Bluetooth streaming audio and SiriusXM. Furthermore, steering wheel audio controls, LED fog lamps, power windows, remote keyless entry and GM's Stabilitrak also comes included in this trim level. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Ez-lift Tailgate, Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 190+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Manual front air conditioning
Mobile hotspot internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
Front split-bench
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Machined aluminum rims
Rear Head Room: 1,029 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 98 L
Rear Leg Room: 1,040 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall Width: 2,032 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,531 mm
Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Chevrolet MyLink
Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink
Front Head Room: 1,087 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,150 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,543 mm
Manual child safety locks
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,670 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,677 mm
EZ-lift tailgate
OnStar Guidance
SiriusXM
Stability controll with anti-roll
OnStar RemoteLink
3 USB ports
High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5