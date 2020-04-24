Menu
2017 Chevrolet Traverse

LT-V-6, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, THIRD ROW SEATS

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$24,498

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,332KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4905009
  • Stock #: 22135A
  • VIN: 1GNKVGKD0HJ277408
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8

*This Chevrolet Traverse Passed the Test! *KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*This Chevrolet Traverse LT Is Loaded with Features *ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m]) (STD),Backup Camera, Heated Seats, interior, wood grain centre stack and interior trim, Transmission, 6-speed automatic (Included and only available with CV14526 AWD models.), Traction control.*Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Palladino Honda located at 990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5 to make this car yours today!*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Comfort
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • ENGINE 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m]) (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

