$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Chrysler 300
Touring
2017 Chrysler 300
Touring
Location
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
135,467KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C3CCARG0HH529888
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N11QA230T1
- Mileage 135,467 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
This Chrysler 300 combines classic North American style and a powerful engine with the latest safety and entertainment technology. This 2017 Chrysler 300 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This stunning Chrysler 300 embodies world-class craftsmanship and advanced technology. Sculpted aerodynamics, a premium interior, and impressive performance make this Canadian-built full-size sedan a benchmark for powerful luxury. It's an old-school North American luxury car loaded with modern features and technology that are anything but old-fashioned. Make a statement in this bold, powerful Chrysler 300. This sedan has 135,467 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 292HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 300's trim level is Touring. The Touring trim makes this 300 an outstanding value. It comes standard with the Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 2 USB ports, premium cloth seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, a rotary E-shift dial, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, automatic headlights, comfort suspension, dual bright exhaust tips, aluminum wheels, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CCARG0HH529888.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
This Chrysler 300 combines classic North American style and a powerful engine with the latest safety and entertainment technology. This 2017 Chrysler 300 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This stunning Chrysler 300 embodies world-class craftsmanship and advanced technology. Sculpted aerodynamics, a premium interior, and impressive performance make this Canadian-built full-size sedan a benchmark for powerful luxury. It's an old-school North American luxury car loaded with modern features and technology that are anything but old-fashioned. Make a statement in this bold, powerful Chrysler 300. This sedan has 135,467 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 292HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 300's trim level is Touring. The Touring trim makes this 300 an outstanding value. It comes standard with the Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 2 USB ports, premium cloth seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, a rotary E-shift dial, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, automatic headlights, comfort suspension, dual bright exhaust tips, aluminum wheels, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CCARG0HH529888.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Type of tires: Performance AS
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: Analog
Simulated wood center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Rear door type: Trunk
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
Wheel Diameter: 19
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Aluminum shift knob trim
Polished aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,425 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.7 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.8 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 963 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Max Cargo Capacity: 462 L
Front Leg Room: 1,061 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Front Head Room: 981 mm
Overall Length: 5,044 mm
Overall Width: 1,902 mm
Overall height: 1,485 mm
Wheelbase: 3,052 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,019 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,510 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,465 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,428 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Curb weight: 1,935 kg
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,426 kg
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2022 Ford Edge Titanium - Leather Seats - Premium Audio 18,260 KM $36,958 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4MATIC SUV $5,950 OF OPTIONS INCLUDED! 56,783 KM $29,753 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 250 4MATIC SUV - Certified 5,895 KM $36,800 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-522-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
705-522-7777
2017 Chrysler 300