2017 Chrysler Pacifica

74,002 KM

Details Features

$43,495

+ tax & licensing
$43,495

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid Platinum

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid Platinum

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

$43,495

+ taxes & licensing

74,002KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8726630
  Stock #: 476188A
  VIN: 2C4RC1J76HR522973

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Beige
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 74,002 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

