2017 Dodge Charger

Listing ID: 8479641

8479641 Stock #: BC0311A

BC0311A VIN: 2C3CDXHGXHH654365

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 61,250 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Engine Immobilizer Garage door transmitter Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Cargo Area Light Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: V Type of tires: Performance AS Tires: Profile: 55 Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Multi-link rear suspension Short and long arm front suspension Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Aluminum center console trim Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Suspension class: Touring Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7.5 Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Surround Audio Rear door type: Trunk Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Heated windshield washer jets Aluminum dash trim Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Electric power steering UConnect wireless connectivity Premium Sound Package Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 70 L Tires: Width: 235 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,425 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Max cargo capacity: 467 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 12.4 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,061 mm Front Head Room: 981 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,313 kg Wheelbase: 3,052 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,019 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,510 mm Front Hip Room: 1,428 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Overall Width: 1,905 mm Rear Head Room: 931 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,472 mm Overall height: 1,479 mm Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 5,040 mm Curb weight: 1,799 kg SiriusXM Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 4 USB ports

