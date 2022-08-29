2017 Dodge Charger

$29,499 + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Garage door transmitter Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Short and long arm front suspension Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Aluminum center console trim Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather shift knob trim Exterior Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: V Type of tires: Performance AS Tires: Profile: 45 Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Suspension class: Sport Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Surround Audio Rear door type: Trunk Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Heated windshield washer jets Aluminum dash trim Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Electric power steering Wheel Diameter: 20 UConnect wireless connectivity Premium Sound Package Clock: In-radio display Fuel Capacity: 70 L Rear Hip Room: 1,425 mm Tires: Width: 245 mm Max cargo capacity: 467 L Diameter of tires: 20.0" SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Front Leg Room: 1,061 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,404 kg Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km Front Head Room: 981 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 14.7 L/100 km Wheelbase: 3,052 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,019 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,510 mm Front Hip Room: 1,428 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Grey aluminum rims Overall Width: 1,905 mm Rear Head Room: 931 mm HD auxilliary engine cooler Rear Shoulder Room: 1,472 mm Overall height: 1,479 mm Curb weight: 1,934 kg Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 5,040 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 4 USB ports

