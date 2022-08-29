$29,499+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Charger
R/T - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
142,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9175411
- Stock #: 1-BC0344A
- VIN: 2C3CDXCT1HH656753
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,000 KM
Vehicle Description
If you're shopping for family sedan transportation that's also plenty of fun, this Dodge Charger may be just the right car for you. This 2017 Dodge Charger is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. This sedan has 142,000 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 370HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Charger's trim level is R/T. This Dodge Charger R/T is a powerful performance sedan with everyday practicality. It comes with a Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, six-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, rear park assist, remote start, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDXCT1HH656753.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 170+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Garage door transmitter
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Aluminum center console trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Type of tires: Performance AS
Tires: Profile: 45
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Light
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Suspension class: Sport
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Heated windshield washer jets
Aluminum dash trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Wheel Diameter: 20
UConnect wireless connectivity
Premium Sound Package
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,425 mm
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Max cargo capacity: 467 L
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Leg Room: 1,061 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,404 kg
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 981 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.7 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 3,052 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,019 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,510 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,428 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Grey aluminum rims
Overall Width: 1,905 mm
Rear Head Room: 931 mm
HD auxilliary engine cooler
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,472 mm
Overall height: 1,479 mm
Curb weight: 1,934 kg
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 5,040 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
