Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

14,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

  1. 7205084
  2. 7205084
  3. 7205084
  4. 7205084
  5. 7205084
  6. 7205084
  7. 7205084
  8. 7205084
  9. 7205084
  10. 7205084
  11. 7205084
  12. 7205084
  13. 7205084
  14. 7205084
  15. 7205084
  16. 7205084
  17. 7205084
  18. 7205084
  19. 7205084
  20. 7205084
  21. 7205084
  22. 7205084
  23. 7205084
  24. 7205084
  25. 7205084
  26. 7205084
Contact Seller

$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

14,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7205084
  • Stock #: P0221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Light Greystone/Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 14,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2WD Minivans, 4dr Wgn Canada Value Package, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK SIDE ROOF RAILS -inc: Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E CANADA VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Easy-clean floor mats
LIGHT GREYSTONE/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL W/COVERS (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 18,311 KM
$26,998 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Charger G...
 65,000 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 94,023 KM
$32,599 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

Call Dealer

888-484-XXXX

(click to show)

888-484-0837

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory