2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

118,051 KM

Details Features

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

CVP/SXT

Location

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

118,051KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8643089
  • Stock #: 026457A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6HR649401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 026457A
  • Mileage 118,051 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

