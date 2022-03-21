Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Journey

85,600 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of Sudbury

705-419-2285

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE Coming Soon!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE Coming Soon!

Location

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-419-2285

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

85,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8692100
  • Stock #: INC001
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB3HT528554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # INC001
  • Mileage 85,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Subaru of Sudbury

2017 Jeep Cherokee S...
 50,002 KM
$25,629 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 165,000 KM
$16,752 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Big Ho...
 60,895 KM
$45,481 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Subaru of Sudbury

Subaru of Sudbury

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

Call Dealer

705-419-XXXX

(click to show)

705-419-2285

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory