Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Fiat 500

Lounge

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Fiat 500

Lounge

Location

The Car Lot Etc.

2231 Lasalle BLVD, Sudbury, ON P3A 2A9

705-560-3999

  1. 4857558
  2. 4857558
  3. 4857558
  4. 4857558
  5. 4857558
  6. 4857558
  7. 4857558
  8. 4857558
  9. 4857558
  10. 4857558
  11. 4857558
  12. 4857558
  13. 4857558
  14. 4857558
  15. 4857558
  16. 4857558
  17. 4857558
  18. 4857558
  19. 4857558
  20. 4857558
  21. 4857558
  22. 4857558
  23. 4857558
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 24,544KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4857558
  • Stock #: 20088
  • VIN: 3C3CFFCR1HT699540
Exterior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door

Welcome to The Car Lot Etc.! We offer financing for all credit types and have a wide variety of vehicles to fit your budget! It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven FIAT 500. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. The look is unmistakably FIAT, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this FIAT 500 Lounge will definitely turn heads. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this FIAT 500 Lounge. It is incomparable for the price and quality. *All pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region and are subject to change. Vehicle information is based on standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle information. All specifications, prices and equipment are subject to change without notice. Prices and payments do not include tax, licensing, tags, finance charges, or other fees required by law, vehicle sellers or lending organizations. Based on 2018 EPA mileage estimates, reflecting new EPA fuel economy methods beginning with 2008 models. Use for comparison purposes only. Do not compare to models before 2008. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle. While every effort has been made to ensure display of accurate data, the vehicle listings within this website may not reflect all accurate vehicle items. Accessories and color may vary. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. The vehicle photo displayed may be an example only. Vehicle Photos may not match exact vehicles. Please confirm vehicle price with Dealership. See Dealership for details.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Integrated roof antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Electronic stability control (ESC)
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Locking glove box
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Rigid cargo cover
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • 120 amp alternator
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Front Cupholder
  • Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
  • 6 Alpine Speakers
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Manual tilt steering column
  • Rear cupholder
  • Wireless phone connectivity
  • Light tinted glass
  • Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
  • Fixed interval wipers
  • Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
  • 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Partial Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Grille w/Chrome Bar
  • Fixed Rear Windows
  • Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
  • Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
  • Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
  • Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
  • 276w Regular Amplifier
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter and Illuminated Entry
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
  • Streaming Audio
  • 40 L Fuel Tank
  • 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
  • Interior Trim -inc: Body-Coloured Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
  • Engine: 1.4L MultiAir 16V I-4
  • Radio: Uconnect 5.0 Touch/Hands-Free
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
  • 50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
  • Fixed Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
  • 3.44 Axle Ratio
  • Wheels w/Polished w/Painted Accents Accents
  • Tires: P185/55R15 BSW All-Season
  • 40-Amp/Hr 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
  • Wheels: 15 x 6 Polished Aluminum w/Tech Silver
  • Chrome Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Lot Etc.

2016 Chevrolet Trax ...
 115,527 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape SE ...
 111,447 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Silve...
 209,152 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

The Car Lot Etc.

The Car Lot Etc.

2231 Lasalle BLVD, Sudbury, ON P3A 2A9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

705-560-XXXX

(click to show)

705-560-3999

Send A Message