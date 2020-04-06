2017 Fiat 500

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer

Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Trim Leather Steering Wheel Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Electronic stability control (ESC) Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Front fog lamps Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES

PERIMETER ALARM

Locking glove box

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Rigid cargo cover

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

120 amp alternator

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Front Cupholder

Transmission: 5-Speed Manual

6 Alpine Speakers

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Manual tilt steering column

Rear cupholder

Wireless phone connectivity

Light tinted glass

Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors

Fixed interval wipers

Leather-Faced Bucket Seats

1 12V DC Power Outlet

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Redundant Digital Speedometer

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Automatic Air Conditioning

Partial Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet

Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Grille w/Chrome Bar

Fixed Rear Windows

Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners

Seats w/Leatherette Back Material

Driver And Front Passenger Armrests

Electric Power-Assist Steering

Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats

Spare Tire Mobility Kit

Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit

Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down

276w Regular Amplifier

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter and Illuminated Entry

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry

Streaming Audio

40 L Fuel Tank

6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry

Interior Trim -inc: Body-Coloured Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

Engine: 1.4L MultiAir 16V I-4

Radio: Uconnect 5.0 Touch/Hands-Free

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control

50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat

Fixed Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade

3.44 Axle Ratio

Wheels w/Polished w/Painted Accents Accents

Tires: P185/55R15 BSW All-Season

40-Amp/Hr 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Wheels: 15 x 6 Polished Aluminum w/Tech Silver

Chrome Gear Shifter Material

