2017 Ford Edge

- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- 6 Speakers
- Integrated roof antenna
- Convenience
-
- Block Heater
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Windows
-
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Safety
-
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Exterior
-
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Comfort
-
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Permanent locking hubs
- Front Cupholder
- Carpet Floor Trim
- 150 amp alternator
- Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- 3.16 Axle Ratio
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- LED brakelights
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Analog Display
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
- Black Bodyside Cladding
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- Vinyl Door Trim Insert
- KEYPAD
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- FOB Controls -inc: Windows
- Electric Power-Assist Steering
- Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
- 68.1 L Fuel Tank
- Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
- GVWR: TBD
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
- Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW -inc: mini spare
- Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L I4 EcoBoost -inc: active grille shutters, Engine Block Heater
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
- 911 Assist Emergency Sos
- SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, 4.2 LCD screen in centre stack, 911 Assist, 1 smart-charging USB port, VHR, SYNC Services, AppLink, Bluetooth, and steering wheel controls
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Wheels: 18 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum -inc: Split-spoke
- Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat (fore/aft/recline/lumbar/up-down/tilt), 6-way power passenger seat (fore/aft/up-down/tilt) and 4-way adjustable headrests
- Passenger Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.