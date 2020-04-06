Menu
2017 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

2017 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

The Car Lot Etc.

2231 Lasalle BLVD, Sudbury, ON P3A 2A9

705-560-3999

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 117,729KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4857567
  • Stock #: 19577
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J85HBB44704
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Welcome to The Car Lot Etc.! We offer financing for all credit types and have a wide variety of vehicles to fit your budget! This Ford Edge SEL is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Ford Edge SEL, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Ford Edge SEL is a perfect addition to any home. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • 6 Speakers
  • Integrated roof antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Rear Parking Sensors
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • 150 amp alternator
  • Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • 3.16 Axle Ratio
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Analog Display
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
  • Black Bodyside Cladding
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • KEYPAD
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • FOB Controls -inc: Windows
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
  • 68.1 L Fuel Tank
  • Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
  • GVWR: TBD
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
  • Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW -inc: mini spare
  • Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L I4 EcoBoost -inc: active grille shutters, Engine Block Heater
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
  • 911 Assist Emergency Sos
  • SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, 4.2 LCD screen in centre stack, 911 Assist, 1 smart-charging USB port, VHR, SYNC Services, AppLink, Bluetooth, and steering wheel controls
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Wheels: 18 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum -inc: Split-spoke
  • Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat (fore/aft/recline/lumbar/up-down/tilt), 6-way power passenger seat (fore/aft/up-down/tilt) and 4-way adjustable headrests
  • Passenger Seat

The Car Lot Etc.

The Car Lot Etc.

2231 Lasalle BLVD, Sudbury, ON P3A 2A9

