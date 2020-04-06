2017 Ford Edge

Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Trip Computer

6 Speakers

Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Body-coloured door handles Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Rear Parking Sensors

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Carpet Floor Trim

150 amp alternator

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

3.16 Axle Ratio

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Analog Display

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode

4 12V DC Power Outlets

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock

Black Bodyside Cladding

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Vinyl Door Trim Insert

KEYPAD

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

FOB Controls -inc: Windows

Electric Power-Assist Steering

Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher

68.1 L Fuel Tank

Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

GVWR: TBD

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets

Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift

Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW -inc: mini spare

Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L I4 EcoBoost -inc: active grille shutters, Engine Block Heater

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat

911 Assist Emergency Sos

SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, 4.2 LCD screen in centre stack, 911 Assist, 1 smart-charging USB port, VHR, SYNC Services, AppLink, Bluetooth, and steering wheel controls

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Wheels: 18 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum -inc: Split-spoke

Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat (fore/aft/recline/lumbar/up-down/tilt), 6-way power passenger seat (fore/aft/up-down/tilt) and 4-way adjustable headrests

Passenger Seat

