Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Escape

86,436 KM

Details Description Features

$20,745

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,745

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

Contact Seller

$20,745

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
86,436KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10191858
  • Stock #: B01PA142
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GDXHUB70509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,436 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!

With excellent fuel economy, plenty of engine power and lots of cargo area, the 2017 Escape is designed to have your back no matter what the task. This 2017 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.

For 2017, the Escape has under gone a small refresh, updating the exterior with a more angular tailgate, LED tail lights, an aluminum hood and a new fascia that makes it look similar to the other Ford crossovers. Inside, the Escape now comes with an electric E brake, which frees up the centre console for more cargo and arm space.This SUV has 86,436 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Escape's trim level is SE. This Escape SE offers a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GDXHUB70509.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application



Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access

Seating

Heated Seats
Split rear bench

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Safety

Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Permanent locking hubs

Trim

Cloth Seat Upholstery

Convenience

External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay

Comfort

Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones

Suspension

Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Short and long arm rear suspension

Windows

Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features

4 door
Sync
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Intercooled Turbo
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Driver knee airbags
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Rear Leg Room: 934 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Hip Room: 1,392 mm
Fuel Capacity: 62 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.7 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 991 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,404 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,096 mm
Front Head Room: 1,013 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Wheelbase: 2,690 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,159 kg
Overall height: 1,685 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,920 L
Curb weight: 1,653 kg
Overall Length: 4,524 mm
Overall Width: 1,838 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,421 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,330 mm
Manual child safety locks
911 Assist
AppLink
SiriusXM
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 7.9 s
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Palladino Honda

2021 Ford Escape SE ...
 18,576 KM
$30,563 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 86,436 KM
$20,745 + tax & lic
2021 Dodge Charger G...
 26,522 KM
$47,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Palladino Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-673-XXXX

(click to show)

705-673-6733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory