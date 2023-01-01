$15,898+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$15,898
+ taxes & licensing
140,328KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU0GD2HUB63095
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,328 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!
With excellent fuel economy, plenty of engine power and lots of cargo area, the 2017 Escape is designed to have your back no matter what the task. This 2017 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
For 2017, the Escape has under gone a small refresh, updating the exterior with a more angular tailgate, LED tail lights, an aluminum hood and a new fascia that makes it look similar to the other Ford crossovers. Inside, the Escape now comes with an electric E brake, which frees up the centre console for more cargo and arm space.This SUV has 140,328 kms. It's ingot silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine.
Our Escape's trim level is SE. This Escape SE offers a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU0GD2HUB63095.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Seating
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Safety
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Short and long arm rear suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Sync
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Intercooled Turbo
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Driver knee airbags
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.2 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 934 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Hip Room: 1,392 mm
Fuel Capacity: 62 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 2,050 kg
Rear Head Room: 991 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,404 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,096 mm
Front Head Room: 1,013 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Wheelbase: 2,690 mm
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 8.5 s
Curb weight: 1,588 kg
Overall height: 1,685 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,920 L
Overall Length: 4,524 mm
Overall Width: 1,838 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,421 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,330 mm
Manual child safety locks
911 Assist
AppLink
SiriusXM
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
