$32,193+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,193
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2017 Ford Explorer
2017 Ford Explorer
XLT - One Owner - Accident Free - Sunroof
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$32,193
+ taxes & licensing
110,147KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8198223
- Stock #: BC0157
- VIN: 1FM5K8D83HGC49356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,147 KM
Vehicle Description
7 passenger seating for a 5 passenger price! The 2017 Explorer needs to be on your shopping list if your looking to move people. This 2017 Ford Explorer is for sale today in Sudbury.
The 2017 Ford Explorer is Ford's answer to a mid sized suv. With standard seating for seven, the Explorer offers the perfect fit between a people mover and a stylish urban off road vehicle, equally capable of taking you to the ski hill or your office. With decent fuel efficiency and a modern cutting edge look, the Explorer needs to be on your list if your in the market for an SUV.This SUV has 110,147 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. Our XLT is the next step up from the Base Explorer. On the exterior, upgrades include perimeter approach lights, entry keypad, front fog lamps, power and heated side view mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, terrain management and color matched door handles. On the inside, key upgrades include cloth heated bucket seats with 10 way power for passenger and driver, dual zone automatic air conditioning, push button start with key proximity, Sync3 and a premium 9 speaker stereo with SiriusXM radio (subscription required). This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Premium Audio Package, Fog Lamps, Sync, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D83HGC49356.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Fog Lamps
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Multi-link rear suspension
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Sync
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7.5
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
Tumble forward rear seats
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,290 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,455 mm
Premium Audio Package
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Max cargo capacity: 2,285 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,794 kg
Front Head Room: 1,052 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,557 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 960 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,034 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.7 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.8 L/100 km
Blind Spot Detection
Passenger knee airbags
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Head Room: 1,031 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,003 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,090 mm
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
Overall Length: 5,037 mm
Overall height: 1,778 mm
Manual child safety locks
Wheelbase: 2,865 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,443 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 813 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,562 mm
SYNC 3
Curb weight: 2,100 kg
SYNC 3 911 Assist
SiriusXM
Rear View Camera w/Washer
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front and rear reverse sensing system
1 USB port
SYNC 3 AppLink
LED low beam aero-composite headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2