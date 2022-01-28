2017 Ford Explorer

$32,193 + taxes & licensing 1 1 0 , 1 4 7 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 110,147 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Fog Lamps Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 9 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Multi-link rear suspension Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather/chrome shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Sync Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Wheel Width: 7.5 50-50 Third Row Seat Manual Folding Third Row Seat Four 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Remote, digital keypad power door locks Rear spoiler: Lip Wheel Diameter: 18 Tumble forward rear seats Turn signal in mirrors 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Rear heat ducts with separate controls Silver aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 70 L Tires: Width: 245 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,290 mm Front Hip Room: 1,455 mm Premium Audio Package SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Max cargo capacity: 2,285 L Gross vehicle weight: 2,794 kg Front Head Room: 1,052 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,557 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 960 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,034 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.7 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 14.8 L/100 km Blind Spot Detection Passenger knee airbags SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Head Room: 1,031 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,003 mm Front Leg Room: 1,090 mm Metal-look w/chrome surround grille Overall Length: 5,037 mm Overall height: 1,778 mm Manual child safety locks Wheelbase: 2,865 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,443 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 813 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,562 mm SYNC 3 Curb weight: 2,100 kg SYNC 3 911 Assist SiriusXM Rear View Camera w/Washer Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front and rear reverse sensing system 1 USB port SYNC 3 AppLink LED low beam aero-composite headlights

