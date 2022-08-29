$24,222+ tax & licensing
705-419-2285
2017 Ford Explorer
XLT Dual-Zone A/C & 5000lbs Towing + Hitch!!
Location
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
$24,222
- Listing ID: 9322351
- Stock #: US1459A
- VIN: 1FM5K8D8XHGC58541
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,205 KM
Vehicle Description
Featuring Intelligent 4WD, a 3.5L V6 Engine & 18'' 5-spoke aluminum wheels, this 2017 Ford Explorer XLT has the power and capability you're looking for! Body coloured exterior accents, keyless entry, silver roof rails, dual bright exhaust tips & chrome grille highlight a few more of the available features!! Cloth upholstery, climate control, leather wrapped shift knob, a 4.2'' centre screen with USB, MP3, SiriusXM & Rearview camera capabilities connected to 6 speakers will keep you comfortable and connected!
Vehicle Features
