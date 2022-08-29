Menu
2017 Ford Explorer

148,205 KM

Details

$24,222

+ tax & licensing
$24,222

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of Sudbury

705-419-2285

2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT Dual-Zone A/C & 5000lbs Towing + Hitch!!

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT Dual-Zone A/C & 5000lbs Towing + Hitch!!

Location

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-419-2285

$24,222

+ taxes & licensing

148,205KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9322351
  • Stock #: US1459A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D8XHGC58541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # US1459A
  • Mileage 148,205 KM

Vehicle Description

Featuring Intelligent 4WD, a 3.5L V6 Engine & 18'' 5-spoke aluminum wheels, this 2017 Ford Explorer XLT has the power and capability you're looking for! Body coloured exterior accents, keyless entry, silver roof rails, dual bright exhaust tips & chrome grille highlight a few more of the available features!! Cloth upholstery, climate control, leather wrapped shift knob, a 4.2'' centre screen with USB, MP3, SiriusXM & Rearview camera capabilities connected to 6 speakers will keep you comfortable and connected!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Block Heater
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
rear air
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Subaru of Sudbury

Subaru of Sudbury

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

