$36,173
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2017 Ford F-150
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
106,317KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10032339
- Stock #: N10PA103T
- VIN: 1FTEW1EF3HFC24461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,317 KM
Vehicle Description
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 106,317 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.0L V8 32V MPFI DOHC engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EF3HFC24461.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 340+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
Split rear bench
Additional Features
4 door
CHROME BUMPERS
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 136 L
Wheelbase: 3,683 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Overall Width: 2,029 mm
Front Head Room: 1,036 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,470 L
Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 5,890 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,643 mm
Overall height: 1,961 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,107 mm
AppLink
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights
