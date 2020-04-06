2231 Lasalle BLVD, Sudbury, ON P3A 2A9
705-560-3999
+ taxes & licensing
Welcome to The Car Lot Etc.! We offer financing for all credit types and have a wide variety of vehicles to fit your budget! Quality and prestige abound with this Ford F-150 XL. When Ford created this vehicle with 4 wheel drive, they immediately enhanced the performance ability. Easily switch between two and four wheel drive to take advantage of the improved traction. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. The Ford F-150 XL will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. *All pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region and are subject to change. Vehicle information is based on standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle information. All specifications, prices and equipment are subject to change without notice. Prices and payments do not include tax, licensing, tags, finance charges, or other fees required by law, vehicle sellers or lending organizations. Based on 2018 EPA mileage estimates, reflecting new EPA fuel economy methods beginning with 2008 models. Use for comparison purposes only. Do not compare to models before 2008. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle. While every effort has been made to ensure display of accurate data, the vehicle listings within this website may not reflect all accurate vehicle items. Accessories and color may vary. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. The vehicle photo displayed may be an example only. Vehicle Photos may not match exact vehicles. Please confirm vehicle price with Dealership. See Dealership for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2231 Lasalle BLVD, Sudbury, ON P3A 2A9