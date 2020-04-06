Menu
2017 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 6.5 ft box

2017 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 6.5 ft box

Location

The Car Lot Etc.

2231 Lasalle BLVD, Sudbury, ON P3A 2A9

705-560-3999

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

  80,769KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 4857552
  Stock #: 19775
  VIN: 1FTFW1EF5HFC66246
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Welcome to The Car Lot Etc.! We offer financing for all credit types and have a wide variety of vehicles to fit your budget! Quality and prestige abound with this Ford F-150 XL. When Ford created this vehicle with 4 wheel drive, they immediately enhanced the performance ability. Easily switch between two and four wheel drive to take advantage of the improved traction. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. The Ford F-150 XL will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. *All pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region and are subject to change. Vehicle information is based on standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle information. All specifications, prices and equipment are subject to change without notice. Prices and payments do not include tax, licensing, tags, finance charges, or other fees required by law, vehicle sellers or lending organizations. Based on 2018 EPA mileage estimates, reflecting new EPA fuel economy methods beginning with 2008 models. Use for comparison purposes only. Do not compare to models before 2008. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle. While every effort has been made to ensure display of accurate data, the vehicle listings within this website may not reflect all accurate vehicle items. Accessories and color may vary. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. The vehicle photo displayed may be an example only. Vehicle Photos may not match exact vehicles. Please confirm vehicle price with Dealership. See Dealership for details.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Fixed antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • POWER REAR WINDOWS
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Fixed rear window
  • Black door handles
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Front Cupholder
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • 3.31 AXLE RATIO
  • Rear cupholder
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Analog Display
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front Cigar Lighter(s)
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
  • 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • 200 Amp Alternator
  • 136.3 L Fuel Tank
  • 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Aluminum Panels
  • Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
  • Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
  • Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Equipment Group 301A Mid
  • Engine: 5.0L V8 FFV
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • 2100# Maximum Payload
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
  • Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: tow/haul and sport mode
  • Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/S
  • Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Car Lot Etc.

The Car Lot Etc.

2231 Lasalle BLVD, Sudbury, ON P3A 2A9

