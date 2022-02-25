$54,297 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 1 8 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8450991

8450991 Stock #: 23724A

23724A VIN: 1FTEW1EF4HKD65434

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 51,183 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Ambient Lighting Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 7 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Double wishbone front suspension Front Independent Suspension Exterior Chrome Grille Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door CHROME BUMPERS Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Fold-up cushion rear seats Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Remote, digital keypad power door locks Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Clock: In-radio display Fuel Capacity: 136 L Wheelbase: 3,683 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Overall Width: 2,029 mm Front Head Room: 1,036 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,470 L Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 5,890 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,643 mm Overall height: 1,961 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,107 mm AppLink Stability controll with anti-roll Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.