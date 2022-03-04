Menu
2017 Ford F-150

110,294 KM

Details Description Features

$34,616

+ tax & licensing
$34,616

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$34,616

+ taxes & licensing

110,294KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8585267
  • Stock #: 23724B
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EF0HFC67611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,294 KM

Vehicle Description

Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Super Cab 4X4 pickup has 110,294 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.0L V8 32V MPFI DOHC engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFX1EF0HFC67611.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application



Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 150+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o

Vehicle Features

Tachometer
Compass
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Fixed antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Cupholders: Front and rear
Interior air filtration
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Split rear bench
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Right rear passenger door type: Reverse opening
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Three 12V DC power outlets
Left rear passenger door type: Reverse opening
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 136 L
Rear Head Room: 1,024 mm
Wheelbase: 3,683 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,671 mm
Overall Width: 2,029 mm
Front Head Room: 1,036 mm
Rear Leg Room: 851 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm
Overall Length: 5,890 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,643 mm
Overall height: 1,961 mm
Max cargo capacity: 895 L
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights

