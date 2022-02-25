$18,596+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,596
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2017 Ford Focus
2017 Ford Focus
SEL Hatch - Sunroof - Bluetooth
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$18,596
+ taxes & licensing
92,825KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8409003
- Stock #: BC0209
- VIN: 1FADP3M24HL226309
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,825 KM
Vehicle Description
This attractive, efficient Ford Focus is one of the best-driving small cars on the market. This 2017 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Most compact cars focus on value and efficiency, but this Ford Focus adds a fun to drive factor that comes as a pleasant surprise. An attractive car inside and out, the Ford Focus is a standout in a competitive segment. This hatchback has 92,825 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Focus's trim level is SEL Hatch. The SEL trim is a great blend of features and value. This Focus includes the advanced SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, HD radio, and Sony premium sound. You also get a power moonroof, automatic dual-zone climate control, steering wheel audio controls, remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, and automatic halogen headlights. Safety features include blind spot mirrors, seven airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Satellite Radio, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, .
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3M24HL226309.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Selective service internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Light
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Sony
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Black grille w/chrome accents
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Short and long arm rear suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Wheel Width: 7
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Turn signal in mirrors
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Electric power steering
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 47 L
Gross vehicle weight: 1,810 kg
Overall Width: 1,824 mm
Overall height: 1,466 mm
Wheelbase: 2,649 mm
Front Head Room: 973 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,064 mm
Rear Leg Room: 843 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,364 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,339 mm
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Max cargo capacity: 1,269 L
Overall Length: 4,359 mm
Rear Head Room: 963 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.1 L/100 km
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,380 kg
SYNC 3
SYNC 3 911 Assist
SiriusXM
Halogen aero-composite headlights
2 USB ports
Rear reverse sensing system
SYNC 3 AppLink
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2