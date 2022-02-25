2017 Ford Focus

$18,596 + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 8 2 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8409003

Stock #: BC0209

VIN: 1FADP3M24HL226309

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 92,825 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Selective service internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Sony Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: H Black grille w/chrome accents Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Short and long arm rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats Wheel Width: 7 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Turn signal in mirrors Express open/close glass sunroof Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Total Number of Speakers: 10 Electric power steering Clock: In-radio display Fuel Capacity: 47 L Gross vehicle weight: 1,810 kg Overall Width: 1,824 mm Overall height: 1,466 mm Wheelbase: 2,649 mm Front Head Room: 973 mm Front Leg Room: 1,064 mm Rear Leg Room: 843 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,364 mm Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,339 mm Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Max cargo capacity: 1,269 L Overall Length: 4,359 mm Rear Head Room: 963 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 9.1 L/100 km Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,380 kg SYNC 3 SYNC 3 911 Assist SiriusXM Halogen aero-composite headlights 2 USB ports Rear reverse sensing system SYNC 3 AppLink

