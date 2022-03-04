$37,528+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Focus
2017 Ford Focus
RS - Leather Seats - SYNC - Bluetooth
Location
137,879KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8461806
- Stock #: BC0298A
- VIN: WF0DP3TH7H4119181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,879 KM
Vehicle Description
This attractive, efficient Ford Focus is one of the best-driving small cars on the market. This 2017 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Most compact cars focus on value and efficiency, but this Ford Focus adds a fun to drive factor that comes as a pleasant surprise. An attractive car inside and out, the Ford Focus is a standout in a competitive segment. This hatchback has 137,879 kms. It's white in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Focus's trim level is RS. Jalopnik calls this car God in hatchback form for a reason. It's a European legend that's finally come to our shores and it's incredible. Turbocharged EcoBoost engine, six-speed manual transmission, all-wheel drive, and a menacing look make the Focus RS the ultimate hot hatch. It comes with four driving modes; normal, sport, track, and even drift mode. Climb in the leather Recaro seat, fire up the SYNC 3 infotainment system, and go for the most thrilling drive of your life. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sync, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, All Wheel Drive .
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=WF0DP3TH7H4119181.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Leather Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Permanent locking hubs
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Sony
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Cargo Area Light
Cornering Lights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Independent Rear Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Short and long arm rear suspension
Suspension class: Sport
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Sync
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Front sport seat
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Rear spoiler: Wing
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Leather/aluminum shift knob trim
Electric power steering
Type of tires: Performance
Self-leveling headlights
Simulated suede/leather seat upholstery
Tires: Profile: 35
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Tires: Speed Rating: Y
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Wheelbase: 2,649 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,095 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.2 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 1,269 L
Rear Leg Room: 848 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,336 mm
Rear Head Room: 963 mm
Front Head Room: 993 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
Painted forged aluminum rims
Rear Hip Room: 1,341 mm
Overall height: 1,483 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Overall Width: 1,821 mm
Curb weight: 1,570 kg
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 4,361 mm
SYNC 3
SYNC 3 911 Assist
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
High intensity low beam projector beam headlights
SYNC 3 AppLink
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5