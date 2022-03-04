2017 Ford Focus

$37,528 + taxes & licensing 1 3 7 , 8 7 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8461806

8461806 Stock #: BC0298A

BC0298A VIN: WF0DP3TH7H4119181

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 137,879 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Selective service internet access Seating Leather Seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical All Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Permanent locking hubs Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Sony Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Cargo Area Light Cornering Lights Black grille Body-coloured bumpers ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Tires: Prefix: P Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Short and long arm rear suspension Suspension class: Sport Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Additional Features 4 door Sync Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Front sport seat Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Rear spoiler: Wing 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Wheel Diameter: 19 Express open/close glass sunroof Driver knee airbags Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Total Number of Speakers: 10 Leather/aluminum shift knob trim Electric power steering Type of tires: Performance Self-leveling headlights Simulated suede/leather seat upholstery Tires: Profile: 35 Driver adjustable suspension ride control Tires: Speed Rating: Y Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 235 mm Wheelbase: 2,649 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm Front Leg Room: 1,095 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 12.2 L/100 km Max cargo capacity: 1,269 L Rear Leg Room: 848 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,336 mm Rear Head Room: 963 mm Front Head Room: 993 mm Diameter of tires: 19.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 53 L Painted forged aluminum rims Rear Hip Room: 1,341 mm Overall height: 1,483 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Overall Width: 1,821 mm Curb weight: 1,570 kg Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 4,361 mm SYNC 3 SYNC 3 911 Assist Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports High intensity low beam projector beam headlights SYNC 3 AppLink

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.