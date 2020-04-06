2017 Ford Fusion

Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Trip Computer

Integrated roof antenna Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured door handles Comfort Manual air conditioning

Air filtration Safety Rear child safety locks

AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC) Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

POWER REAR WINDOWS

PERIMETER ALARM

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

3.07 Axle Ratio

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

Redundant Digital Speedometer

3 12V DC Power Outlets

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode

Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

KEYPAD

Engine: 2.5L iVCT

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Windows

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding

500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

62.5 L Fuel Tank

SYNC Services Selective Service Internet Access

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access

Streaming Audio

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2 LCD screen in centre stack, AppLink and smart-charging USB port

Passenger Seat

Tires: P235/50R17 AS

Wheels: 17 Premium Painted Luster Nickel

Cloth Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar and 6-way power passenger seat

