2017 Ford Fusion

SE

2017 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

The Car Lot Etc.

2231 Lasalle BLVD, Sudbury, ON P3A 2A9

705-560-3999

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,717KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4857561
  • Stock #: 20041
  • VIN: 3FA6P0HD6HR134655
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Welcome to The Car Lot Etc.! We offer financing for all credit types and have a wide variety of vehicles to fit your budget! There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Ford Fusion SE. It is incomparable for the price and quality. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. The Ford Fusion SE will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Integrated roof antenna
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured door handles
Comfort
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
  • AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • POWER REAR WINDOWS
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • 3.07 Axle Ratio
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
  • Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • KEYPAD
  • Engine: 2.5L iVCT
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Windows
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
  • Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
  • 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 62.5 L Fuel Tank
  • SYNC Services Selective Service Internet Access
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
  • Streaming Audio
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2 LCD screen in centre stack, AppLink and smart-charging USB port
  • Passenger Seat
  • Tires: P235/50R17 AS
  • Wheels: 17 Premium Painted Luster Nickel
  • Cloth Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar and 6-way power passenger seat

The Car Lot Etc.

The Car Lot Etc.

2231 Lasalle BLVD, Sudbury, ON P3A 2A9

