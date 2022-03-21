$18,300+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Fusion
SE - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
125,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8933248
- Stock #: BC0413B
- VIN: 3FA6P0H78HR352445
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Ford Fusion respects the driver and commands respect from everyone on the road. This 2017 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Driving a new 2017 Ford Fusion allows you to express your own unique self, wherever life might take you. The Fusion offers an exhilirating drive with precision handling and a comfortable ride. The Fusion also offers a wide range of technologies to help keep you aware of your surroundings and ever-changing road conditions. This sedan has 125,000 kms. It's gold in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Fusion's trim level is SE. The most popular car in the Ford Fusion lineup is the SE model which comes with some very impressive features. These features include power front seats, stylish aluminum wheels, an upgraded 6 speaker sound system with SiriusXM radio, SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth wireless streaming, a backup camera, LED signature lighting and push button start. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Sync, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0H78HR352445.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 190+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Selective service internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Sync
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Painted aluminum rims
Metal-look/piano black center console trim
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Head Room: 996 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Head Room: 960 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.3 L/100 km
Max Cargo Capacity: 453 L
Fuel Capacity: 63 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 973 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,382 mm
Wheelbase: 2,850 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall height: 1,476 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,397 mm
Overall Length: 4,869 mm
Curb weight: 1,554 kg
Overall Width: 1,852 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,125 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,468 mm
Manual child safety locks
911 Assist
AppLink
SiriusXM
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5