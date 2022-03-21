2017 Ford Fusion

$18,300 + taxes & licensing 1 2 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: BC0413B

VIN: 3FA6P0H78HR352445

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Selective service internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: H Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Sync Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7.5 Rear door type: Trunk Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Remote, digital keypad power door locks Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Driver and passenger knee airbags Clock: In-radio display Painted aluminum rims Metal-look/piano black center console trim Tires: Width: 235 mm Front Head Room: 996 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Rear Head Room: 960 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 11.3 L/100 km Max Cargo Capacity: 453 L Fuel Capacity: 63 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 973 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,382 mm Wheelbase: 2,850 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane steering wheel trim Overall height: 1,476 mm Front Hip Room: 1,397 mm Overall Length: 4,869 mm Curb weight: 1,554 kg Overall Width: 1,852 mm Front Leg Room: 1,125 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,468 mm Manual child safety locks 911 Assist AppLink SiriusXM Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Keyless ignition with push button start Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port

