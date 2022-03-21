2017 Honda Accord

$26,591 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8922751

8922751 Stock #: 23975A

23975A VIN: 1HGCR2F53HA804138

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 7 Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Exterior Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 45 Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Rear door type: Trunk Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Wheel Diameter: 19 Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Aluminum shift knob trim Cloth/leather seat upholstery Leather/piano black steering wheel trim Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 235 mm Front Leg Room: 1,079 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,435 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.9 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 65 L Front Head Room: 955 mm Rear Head Room: 940 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km Front Hip Room: 1,412 mm Diameter of tires: 19.0" Rear Leg Room: 977 mm Wheelbase: 2,775 mm Overall height: 1,465 mm Overall Width: 1,849 mm Max cargo capacity: 439 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,489 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,389 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,980 kg Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks HondaLink Curb weight: 1,538 kg Overall Length: 4,907 mm Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Right exterior parking camera Honda LaneWatch

