2017 Honda Accord
Coupe Touring - Navigation
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
130,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9268267
- Stock #: B01NA011
- VIN: 1HGCT2B96HA800207
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for something a little different in a mid-size car? The Honda Accord Coupe has a sporty look and feel while still having the reliability and efficiency the Accord is famous for. This 2017 Honda Accord Coupe is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Everything about the Honda Accord Coupe makes it a pleasure to drive. It's fuel efficient so you can keep enjoying the drive without stopping at the pump too much. From the intuitive layout of the cabin to the spacious interior and the responsive engine, this coupe proves that fun and functional can work together seamlessly in one fantastic mid-size car. This coupe has 130,000 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Accord Coupe's trim level is Touring. The Touring trim brings some luxurious features to this Accord while remaining a good value. It comes with heated leather seats, a memory driver's seat, Display Audio System with satellite navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 7 speaker premium audio, wireless charging, a power sunroof, a rear view camera, remote start, LED headlights, taillights, and fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 160+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
WIRELESS CHARGING
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Light
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
2 door
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Black grille w/chrome surround
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Audio system security
Navigation
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Rear door type: Trunk
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tires: Profile: 40
Leather/piano black steering wheel trim
Premium Sound Package
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 65 L
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.4 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 944 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm
Overall Width: 1,854 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,030 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Max cargo capacity: 379 L
Wheelbase: 2,725 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Curb weight: 1,610 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,423 mm
HondaLink
Overall Length: 4,832 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,497 mm
Rear Leg Room: 855 mm
Overall height: 1,436 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,406 mm
Front Head Room: 944 mm
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
Right exterior parking camera
Front and rear reverse sensing system
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
