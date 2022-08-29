2017 Honda Accord

$26,099 + taxes & licensing 1 3 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9268267

Stock #: B01NA011

VIN: 1HGCT2B96HA800207

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Driver seat memory Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter WIRELESS CHARGING Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 7 Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior 2 door Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Black grille w/chrome surround Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Audio system security Additional Features Navigation Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 ABS and Driveline Traction Control Rear door type: Trunk Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Wheel Diameter: 19 Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Tires: Profile: 40 Leather/piano black steering wheel trim Premium Sound Package Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 235 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 65 L SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 11.4 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 944 mm Diameter of tires: 19.0" Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm Overall Width: 1,854 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,030 kg Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm Urethane shift knob trim Max cargo capacity: 379 L Wheelbase: 2,725 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Curb weight: 1,610 kg Rear Hip Room: 1,423 mm HondaLink Overall Length: 4,832 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,497 mm Rear Leg Room: 855 mm Overall height: 1,436 mm Front Hip Room: 1,406 mm Front Head Room: 944 mm Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports Right exterior parking camera Front and rear reverse sensing system Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation

