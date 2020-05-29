Menu
$19,300

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

COUPE Touring- NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

COUPE Touring- NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

  • 74,047KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5129201
  • Stock #: U9626
  • VIN: 2HGFC3B99HH451791
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

Find out why everyone is talking about this top rated 2017 Honda Civic Coupe Touring.*This Honda Civic Coupe Passed the Test! *IIHS Top Safety Pick. KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Impressive Features Make This Honda Civic Coupe Touring Stand Out From The Crowd *Back-Up Camera, Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera, Wheels: 17" Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, Tires: P215/50R17 91H AS, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers.*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Palladino Honda, 990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

