2017 Honda Civic

55,018 KM

Details Description Features

$14,719

+ tax & licensing
$14,719

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan - HONDA CERTIFIED - RATES STARTING AT 3.69% OAC -

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan - HONDA CERTIFIED - RATES STARTING AT 3.69% OAC -

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$14,719

+ taxes & licensing

55,018KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6512707
  Stock #: 22974A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NH-578/WHITE
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22974A
  • Mileage 55,018 KM

Vehicle Description

*RECONDITIONED TO HONDA CANADA STANDARDS*Back-Up Camera, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16" Steel w/Full Covers, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: Continuously Variable, Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button. This Honda Civic Sedan has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Honda Civic Sedan - HONDA CERTIFIED - RATES STARTING AT 3.69% OAC - *Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, Bluetooth streaming audio, 7" TFT colour display audio system and driver information interface w/HondaLink, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls w/capacitive touch, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, SMS text message function, email function, speed-sensitive volume control (SVC), 2 USB device connectors and Wi-Fi tethering, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System, Power Rear Windows, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Passenger Seat, Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints, Light Tinted Glass, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 6-way manual adjustment and passenger 4-way manual adjustment, Grille w/Chrome Bar, Glove box, Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet, Front-Wheel Drive, Front Splash Guards, FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster.*Critics Agree*IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

