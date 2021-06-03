Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

36,577 KM

Details Description Features

$24,889

+ tax & licensing
$24,889

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

EX - NEW REAR PADS AND ROTORS -

2017 Honda CR-V

EX - NEW REAR PADS AND ROTORS -

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$24,889

+ taxes & licensing

36,577KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7177397
  • Stock #: U10039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour B-588P/BLUE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U10039
  • Mileage 36,577 KM

Vehicle Description

Back-Up Camera, Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera, Forward Collision Mitigation, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: grade logic control, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P235/60R18 103H All-Season, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Seats w/Cloth Back Material. This Honda CR-V has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Variable transmission.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Honda CR-V EX - NEW REAR PADS AND ROTORS - *Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, display audio system w/HondaLink next generation, Bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Siri eyes free capability, speed-sensitive volume control (SVC), front USB charge/data ports (2), rear USB ports (2) and Wi-Fi tethering, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Passenger Seat, Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning, Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, HondaLink Emergency Sos, HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment, GVWR: 2,130 kgs (4,696 lbs), Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets, FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start, Fabric Seating Surfaces, Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning.*Only The Best Get Recognized*KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

